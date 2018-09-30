Nationals' Juan Soto: Blasts 22nd homer
Soto went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Rockies.
Soto came through with a few big hits, highlighted by a two-run double in the first inning, followed by a solo homer in the fifth inning. The long ball brought his season total to 22. It's been an impressive rookie campaign for the 19-year-old Soto -- he began the season in Single-A Hagerstown -- who's hitting .294/.407/.521 across 490 plate appearances at the major-league level.
