Soto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, two walks and three total runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Rays.

The superstar outfielder put Washington on the board in the first inning, crushing a 423-foot two-run shot to center field. He went on to reach base twice more in the contest and scored two additional runs. Soto has put together a .279/.412/.461 slash line on the season, adding eight homers, 27 RBI and 32 runs.