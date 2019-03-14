Soto went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves.

The jack was his first of the spring, and the second-year phenom is building up momentum as the regular season draws closer. Soto is now slashing .346/.452/.538 through 11 games and he gets ready to try and top the .923 OPS he put together as a rookie.

