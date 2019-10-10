Soto went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and two runs scored Wednesday in a 7-3 extra-inning victory over the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS.

Soto connected for the game-tying home run in the eighth inning off of Clayton Kershaw, a 449-foot rocket that came off the bat at 110 MPH. It was the second homer of the series for Soto, who went yard 34 times during the regular season and slashed .282/.401/.548 with 12 stolen bases in 13 attempts. Soto and the Nationals will face St. Louis in the NLCS.