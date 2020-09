Soto went 2-for-3 with a two run homer and a walk during Wednesday's 12-3 loss to the Phillies.

The Nationals found minimal success against Zach Eflin on Wednesday, though Soto busted out with a two-run homer during the ninth inning. The 21-year-old has a .352/.486/.703 slash line with 13 homers, 38 runs, 37 RBI and five stolen bases through 43 games.