Soto went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and five RBI for High-A Potomac in Thursday's win over Wilmington.

It didn't take the 19-year-old long to adjust after his promotion from Low-A in late April. Soto now has a .378/.489/.811 slash line in nine games for Potomac with four homers and 12 RBI, and his 8:2 BB:K in 37 at-bats is absolutely extraordinary for a player a few years younger than his competition. The Nats have no reason to rush him, but another promotion to Double-A before the summer is over seems almost inevitable given how easily he's mastering the Carolina League.