Nationals' Juan Soto: Blasts two homers Wednesday
Soto went 2-for-3 with a walk, two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.
He joins an elite group of teenagers who have homered twice in the same game in Yankee Stadium -- Ken Griffey Jr. did it back in 1989, while Andruw Jones also launched two homers in Game 1 of the 1996 World Series. Soto now sports a stunning .344/.447/.641 slash line through his first 20 big-league contests with five home runs, 12 RBI and a 12:11 BB:K.
