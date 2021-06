Soto went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, four runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 11-6 win over Atlanta.

His two-run blast off Grant Dayton in the eighth inning was Soto's first homer since May 19, and his fifth of the season. The 22-year-old hadn't even collected an RBI in his last nine games, so Tuesday's outburst was long overdue. On the season, Soto is slashing .284/.407/.418, but those numbers could improve in a hurry if this performance signaled the start of a hot streak.