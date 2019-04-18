Soto went 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Giants.

His first-inning blast off Jeff Samardzija kicked off a four-homer barrage by Nats hitters on the night. Soto now has three home runs and 12 RBI through 16 games, and while his .254/.380/.475 slash line is a little disappointing, those numbers could rise very quickly given his immense talent.