Soto defeated the Mariners' Julio Rodriguez with 19 home runs in the final round of Monday's All-Star Game Home Run Derby.
Soto recently turned down a reported 15-year, $440 million contract extension offer from the Nationals, but he'll pocket $1 million for his narrow victory in the Home Run Derby over Rodriguez, who led all derby participants with 81 home runs, including 18 in the final round. At 23 years and 266 days old, Soto became the second-youngest champion in the event's history, trailing only the Rangers' Juan Gonzalez, who took home the crown in 1993 at 23 yards and 265 days old.