Soto will serve as the Nationals' cleanup hitter and start in left field Thursday against the Mets.

Since returning from the 10-day injured list last weekend, Soto has started in each of the Nationals' four games, going 2-for-14 with seven strikeouts. After serving as the No. 3 hitter in the first three of those contests, Soto will flip spots in the order with Anthony Rendon for the second straight day, but the lineup switch shouldn't have a dramatic impact on the fantasy outlook for either player.