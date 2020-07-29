Soto (illness) cleared all COVID-19 protocols Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The Nationals will still have to activate Soto from the COVID-19 injured list before he's officially in the clear, but the star outfielder could be back in the lineup as soon as Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Though he tested positive for the coronavirus shortly before last week's season opener versus the Yankees, Soto was never believed to have exhibited any symptoms. Washington used Michael Taylor as its primary left fielder during the first five games of the season, but he'll slide back into a bench role once Soto is formally reinstated.
