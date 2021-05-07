Soto (shoulder) will bat third as serve as the designated hitter Friday against the Yankees, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Soto returned from the injured list Tuesday but was limited to pinch-hit duty during the midweek series against Atlanta. He went 0-for-3 during his opportunities off the bench, but there should be little concern about his bat going forward, as he was able to swing without issues throughout his time on the injured list. When exactly Soto will be cleared to take the field remains to be seen, but the Nationals don't play in a National League park until Tuesday, so he still has a few more days before that will become a potential issue.