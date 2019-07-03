Soto went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk during a 3-2 victory against the Marlins on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old has basically kept the status quo with his average over the last 10 games, but he's smashed four homers in his past 25 at-bats. In his most recent nine games, he also has 11 RBI. Soto is hitting .301 with 15 home runs, 54 RBI, 50 runs and five steals in 269 at-bats this year.