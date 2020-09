Soto went 1-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run and a stolen base during an 8-7 extra-inning win over the Phillies in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

After going 0-for-1 with two walks and two runs in the matinee, Soto took JoJo Romero deep in the third inning of the nightcap. It was the young superstar's first homer in September, but on the year he's still slashing a dynamic .345/.480/.683 through 42 games with 12 home runs, five steals, 35 RBI and 37 runs.