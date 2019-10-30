Soto went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Astros in Game 6 of the World Series.

Soto's lone hit of the game was also the decisive one, with his 413-foot blast off Justin Verlander in the fifth inning giving the Nationals a 3-2 lead. The 21-year-old is now 7-for-23 (.304) in the World Series with three homers and a pair of doubles. Soto owns a .914 OPS in 61 postseason at-bats and has driven in 13 runs.