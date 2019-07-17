Nationals' Juan Soto: Clubs homer despite sore leg
Soto is managing a sore shin after fouling a ball off his leg Tuesday at Baltimore, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. He went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI.
Soto fouled the ball off his shin during the sixth inning and then crushed a 443-foot homer in the same at-bat. The 20-year-old clearly played through the injury with no major issues and never exited the contest, but if there's any residual soreness Wednesday the Nationals could play it safe and give him a day off.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...