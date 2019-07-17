Soto is managing a sore shin after fouling a ball off his leg Tuesday at Baltimore, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. He went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI.

Soto fouled the ball off his shin during the sixth inning and then crushed a 443-foot homer in the same at-bat. The 20-year-old clearly played through the injury with no major issues and never exited the contest, but if there's any residual soreness Wednesday the Nationals could play it safe and give him a day off.