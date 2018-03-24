Soto got the start in right field during Friday's split-squad game against the Marlins, going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and an RBI single.

The home run came off lefty Caleb Smith, who's still competing for a rotation spot with Miami, and it left the yard in a hurry to right-center field. Soto, the Nats' No. 2 prospect, is still only 19 and is expected to begin the season in the low minors, but an aggressive assignment to High-A Potomac isn't out of the question after he slashed .360/.427/.523 with a 10:8 BB:K in 23 games at Low-A Hagerstown to close out 2017. He's battled through various injuries during his brief pro career, but if Soto can stay healthy this year, his power, hit tool and plate discipline will send his stock soaring.