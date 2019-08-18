Nationals' Juan Soto: Collects homer, steal in loss
Soto went 1-for-7 with a two-run home run, a walk and a stolen base Saturday in the Nationals' 15-14 loss to the Brewers in 14 innings.
Soto has gone deep five times in the last seven games, but it's his ongoing involvement as a baserunner that's perhaps been the more surprising development. He's gone 3-for-3 on stolen-base attempts over that same seven-game stretch and now has 12 steals in 13 tries on the season. Soto's impact in that category has provided an unexpected boost to his already robust fantasy value.
