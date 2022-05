Soto went 3-for-5 with three runs and a stolen base in an 11-5 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Soto singled and scored in the first, sixth and eighth innings, swiping second base for his second theft of the season on the last occasion. The outing was the 23-year-old's first three-hit game of the year and the swipe puts him on pace to surpass a career-high 12 steals set back in 2019.