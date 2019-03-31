Nationals' Juan Soto: Collects three hits
Soto went 3-for-5 with one run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 11-8 loss to the Mets.
Soto had a quiet Opening Day on Thursday as he went 0-for-3 with a walk, but he was all over the bases Saturday as he grabbed his first stolen base of the year. The 20-year-old attempted only seven stolen bases last season, so that could be a bit of an added bonus in 2019 if he proves to be more active on the basepaths. Soto is off to a good start as he looks surpass the .292/.406/.517 slash line from his rookie campaign.
