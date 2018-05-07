Soto went 3-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday in High-A Potomac's 5-2 win over Salem.

Soto's productivity hasn't slowed one bit since earning a promotion from Low-A Hagerstown on April 23. In his first 12 games with Potomac, Soto has homered six times and has posted a 14:13 BB:K, aiding him to a .492 on-base percentage. Between both levels, Soto has a combined 11 long balls in just 133 plate appearances to rank second in all of the minors.