Soto went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, three RBI and three runs scored Tuesday against the Mets.

Soto produced early and often for the Nationals, beginning the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning. He followed that up with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, his 32nd of the season and third in his past four contests. The 20-year-old has now also recorded seven multi-hit efforts in his last 10 starts. That's only added to his impressive .299/.406/.583 line across 128 games this season.