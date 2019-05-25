Nationals' Juan Soto: Continues tremendous hot streak
Soto went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, two runs and a walk during a 12-10 victory against the Marlins on Friday.
The 20-year-old is absolutely on fire. He's on an eight-game hitting streak, and in the last two games, he's 6-for-7 with a home run, triple and double. Soto was struggling a bit before this hot streak, but he's not batting .281 with eight home runs, 33 RBI, 23 runs and three steals.
