Soto (calf) will be evaluated Friday afternoon and could play in the evening spring game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 22-year-old exited Thursday's spring game after his right calf tightened up, but it's been described as a minor injury, and the fact he hasn't already been ruled out supports that assertation. There's no real reason to rush Soto back into the lineup Friday, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Nationals express caution by giving him a day or two to recover.