Soto went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Braves.

Soto's solo shot -- his 12th home run of the season -- came off of Grant Dayton in the seventh inning and put the Nationals on the board. The outfielder has now hit safely in nine straight games, going 14-for-32 (.438) with a pair of homers, a pair of stolen bases and nine RBI during that stretch.

