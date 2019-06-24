Nationals' Juan Soto: Cranks 12th homer
Soto went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Braves.
Soto's solo shot -- his 12th home run of the season -- came off of Grant Dayton in the seventh inning and put the Nationals on the board. The outfielder has now hit safely in nine straight games, going 14-for-32 (.438) with a pair of homers, a pair of stolen bases and nine RBI during that stretch.
