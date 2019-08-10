Soto went 3-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Mets.

Soto delivered a two-run homer in the fourth inning to give his team a three-run lead, but it wasn't enough offense to take home the victory. The 20-year-old has hit safely in nine of his last 11 contests, and he sits with 22 homers along with 74 RBI and 10 stolen bases over 107 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories