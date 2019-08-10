Soto went 3-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Mets.

Soto delivered a two-run homer in the fourth inning to give his team a three-run lead, but it wasn't enough offense to take home the victory. The 20-year-old has hit safely in nine of his last 11 contests, and he sits with 22 homers along with 74 RBI and 10 stolen bases over 107 games this season.