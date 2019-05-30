Soto went 2-for-4 with two walks, a home run, four runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 14-4 dismantling of Atlanta.

The 20-year-old extended his hitting streak 13 games in explosive fashion. Soto is slashing .449/.517/.796 over that stretch with three homers, 13 runs and 13 RBI, pushing his OPS on the year up to .917 -- just six points below his historic rookie pace.