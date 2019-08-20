Soto went 4-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and four runs scored in Monday's 13-0 rout of the Pirates.

The Nats' offense has been basically unstoppable lately, and Soto's been right at the heart of that eruption, slashing .375/.468/.975 over his last 10 games with seven homers, three steals, 12 RBI and 15 runs. That surge has made him one of only three players in MLB history to reach 50 home runs before their 21st birthday, joining Hall of Famer Mel Ott (61) and Tony Conigliaro (56) in that very exclusive group.