Nationals' Juan Soto: Crushes first big-league homer Monday
Soto went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Monday's win over the Padres.
Making his first big-league start, the 19-year-old took the first pitch he saw from Robbie Erlin 422 feet the other way to left-center field for his first homer in the majors. Soto is now the seventh youngest player to go yard since 1965, and the players ahead of him on that list includes Hall of Famers like Ken Griffey Jr. and Robin Yount, as well as future Cooperstown inductee Adrian Beltre.
