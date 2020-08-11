Soto went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI in Monday's 16-4 rout of the Mets.

Steven Matz hung a curve at the top of the strike zone in the third inning and Soto absolutely annihilated it, sending it an estimated 463 feet to straightaway center field for the fourth-longest homer in Citi Field history. The 21-year-old slugger hasn't missed a beat despite his delayed start to the season -- in his first five games, Soto is hitting .444 (8-for-18) with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI.