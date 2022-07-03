Soto was removed from Sunday's game against the Marlins due to left calf tightness, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Soto was initially believed to be dealing with a left hamstring injury after leaving Sunday's matchup in the top of the fifth inning, but his injury is now classified as a calf issue. The 23-year-old is receiving an MRI and will be re-evaluated Monday. A better idea of his status should come into focus once the results of his examination are known.