Soto went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Marlins.

Soto doubled off Cody Poteet in the second inning, knocking in Trea Turner. He added his another double in the seventh, scoring Turner for a second time. Soto crossed home himself later for the Nationals' seventh run. The 22-year-old is slashing .277/.402/.432 with eight home runs, 45 RBI and 40 runs in 259 plate appearances. He has reached base safely in 11 straight games.