Soto went 3-for-3 with two walks, a double, a home run, two runs scored and six RBI for Low-A Hagerstown in Tuesday's win over Columbia.

There may be no hotter hitter in the minors to begin the season than Soto, who now boasts a .391/.444/.913 slash line with three homers and 13 RBI through six games. He's only 19, but a promotion to High-A Potomac seems likely in the very near future -- and given his talent level, it may not be his last promotion of 2018 so long as he avoids the injury bug.

