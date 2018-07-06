Nationals' Juan Soto: Drives in three in huge comeback
Soto went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and three RBI in Thursday's comeback win over the Marlins.
While Trea Turner deservedly got most of the plaudits for his two-homer, eight-RBI performance, it was Soto's two-run double that capped the Nats' four-run fifth inning and really began the team's comeback from an early 9-0 deficit in earnest. The outfielder is still a few months away from his 20th birthday, but he now boasts a .312/.424/.558 slash line through his first 41 big-league games with eight home runs and 24 RBI.
