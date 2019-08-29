Soto went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Orioles.

Soto got the Nationals on the board with a two-RBI triple in the first inning, his fifth three-bagger of the season. He singled four frames later and ultimately came around to score on a double by Kurt Suzuki. Soto now has three multi-hit efforts in his past six games, scoring nine runs in that span. The 20-year-old is hitting an impressive .290/.401/.554 across 538 plate appearances on the season.