Soto went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Saturday in the Nationals' win over the Brewers.

The star rookie delivered a two-RBI single that brought home the eventual winning runs during a four-run eighth-inning rally. It was Soto's sixth multi-hit effort in his last 10 games, a stretch in which he's plated eight runs and gone 15-for-39 (.385). The NL Rookie of the Year candidate now boasts a .301/.416/.520 line with 16 homers, 52 RBI and 63 runs scored, bolstered by a 0.81 BB/K, in 383 plate appearances -- not bad for a 19-year-old.