Soto was promoted to Double-A Harrisburg on Thursday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

The top prospect absolutely mashed High-A pitching, slashing .371/.466/.790 with seven homers and 18 RBI in 62 at-bats. Soto will now head to the Eastern League to face more advanced pitching, with the potential to move up to Triple-A before season's end if he continues to rake.