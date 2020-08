Soto went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 11-8 loss to the Marlins.

Soto plated a run in the seventh inning on a double, but Washington was unable to complete the comeback. The 21-year-old slugger has wasted no time since returning from the COVID-19 injured list, slashing .400/.487/.815 with seven home runs, 17 RBI and a stolen base in 18 games.