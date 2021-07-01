Soto's exit from Wednesday's win over the Rays was the result of a cramp in his left leg, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

There was initially concern that Soto suffered a more severe hamstring injury after he grabbed his leg and exited following his eighth-inning at-bat. However, it looks like the star outfielder was dealing with a cramp, so he's unlikely to be sidelined for long. Soto filled up the box score prior to exiting, logging three singles, one walk, a pair of stolen bases, two RBI and three runs scored.