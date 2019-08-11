Nationals' Juan Soto: Exits with lower-body injury
Soto exited Sunday's game against the Mets in the seventh inning after suffering a lower-body injury while running the bases, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
The trainer went out to work on him before he officially exited the game. He put weight on the leg but was unable to stay in the game. Gerardo Parra would be the next man up in left field if this ends up being a serious injury.
