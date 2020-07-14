Soto (not injury related) is expected to arrive at the Nationals' camp by Thursday, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Soto has been away from the team after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but the Nationals expect that he'll be back at camp either Wednesday or Thursday. Despite his quarantine, there's been no indication that Soto himself has tested positive. It's unclear where Soto will be in his preparations for the regular season with Opening Day just nine days away.