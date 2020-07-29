Soto was cleared by MLB Wednesday but due to local health standards, he won't be able to make his season debut until Aug. 4 against the Mets, at the earliest, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Washington D.C. requires anyone who was exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine for 14 days, so he won't be able to play in either of these next two games against the Blue Jays. This weekend's series against the Marlins has been postponed, so that leaves next week's series against the Mets as his first opportunity to get back in the lineup. Michael Taylor and Andrew Stevenson will continue to get starts in his place in the meantime.