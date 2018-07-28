Soto went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Friday against Miami.

Soto went off against a struggling Marlins' pitching staff, as he delivered a solo home run in the second and a two-run triple in the eighth to pad the lead. Following Friday's matchup, the 19-year-old outfielder has homered in three straight contests, going 6-for-11 over that stretch. Through 58 games this season, Soto sports an impressive .315 average with 13 home runs, 36 RBI and a 1.005 OPS.