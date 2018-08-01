Nationals' Juan Soto: Finishes July with three-hit performance
Soto went 3-for-7 with a double and three runs Tuesday in the Nationals' 25-4 win over the Mets.
Soto concluded July with his eighth multi-hit performance of the month, which raised his season line to .313/.418/.567 through 61 career games. The 19-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down since being promoted to the big leagues and should remain a mainstay in the heart of the lineup through the second half. He'll start in left field and bat fifth in Wednesday's series finale, per Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...