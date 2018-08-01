Soto went 3-for-7 with a double and three runs Tuesday in the Nationals' 25-4 win over the Mets.

Soto concluded July with his eighth multi-hit performance of the month, which raised his season line to .313/.418/.567 through 61 career games. The 19-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down since being promoted to the big leagues and should remain a mainstay in the heart of the lineup through the second half. He'll start in left field and bat fifth in Wednesday's series finale, per Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post.