Soto went 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBI in Saturday's 13-9 loss to Atlanta.

The young slugger extended his hitting streak to eight games, and Soto is now slashing .324/.405/.471 through 19 contests in June with a homer, two steals, nine RBI, 12 runs and a 9:10 BB:K. He's having a strong first half, but he's entirely capable of finding another gear after the All-Star break.