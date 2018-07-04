Soto is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez will send two of his regulars -- Soto and Daniel Murphy -- to the bench for rest with the two teams playing a day game after a night game for the series finale. With the lefty-hitting Soto on the pine, Michael Taylor will enter the outfield mix to give the Nationals another right-handed bat to counter Red Sox southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez.

