Nationals' Juan Soto: Gets swings in
Soto was able to swing the bat Monday and felt okay, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Soto has missed four consecutive games, but had an MRI come back clean. That he was able to hit without pain is a positive, and he remains day-to-day with a chance to return Tuesday.
