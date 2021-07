Soto went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, two walks and three total runs in Wednesday's 15-5 rout of San Diego.

Soto got Washington off to a fast start, drilling a three-run homer off Chris Paddack in the first inning to give the team an early lead. He went on to reach base three more times in the contest and crossed the plate three times in total. Soto has gone 4-for-7 with two homers, four RBI and four runs over his past two games.