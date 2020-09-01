site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Juan Soto: Goes deep twice
Soto went 2-for-4 with two homers, four RBI and a walk in Monday's 8-6 loss to the Phillies.
Soto launched a pair of two-run homers in the sixth and ninth innings of Monday's loss. The 21-year-old is mashing with 11 long balls and a 1.252 OPS this season.
